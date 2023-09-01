There’s an abundance of reasons that may cause a dog to stop eating as much as they usually do, or to stop eating altogether.
Some common causes include everything from heat to mouth/dental injuries, Parvo or other illnesses, recent vaccinations, stress from new surroundings or a death in the family.
Changes in medications, dirty dishes, stale food, changes in the type of food a dog is fed, manipulation, eating something they shouldn’t have, such as chocolate, garbage, plants, etc., changes in age or health, worms, parasites or digestive issues may also cause a pet to stop eating.
It’s important to know that anytime a dog’s appetite changes abruptly or dramatically, this is a red flag and a cause for concern.
“Only the pet owner can assess whether the dog should go to a veterinarian for help. It is better to be safe than sorry,” said Addie Schuhle, Pet Food Depot Buyer. “You could always call a 24/7 vet or your own to ask questions.”
You should contact your veterinarian if your dog is continuously vomiting, having continuous diarrhea, retching without anything coming up, there’s blood in his/her stool, foreign objects in vomit or stool, distended stomach, fever, lethargy, dehydration, nervous pacing, uncontrollable drooling or weight loss.
If your pets symptoms aren’t as severe, Pet Food Depot can help try to get to the bottom of the issue. They recommend that you always keep track of your dog’s weight, limit dog treats and table scraps throughout the day and establish a mealtime routine.
Try increasing your dog’s activity levels throughout the day to boost his/her appetite. Pet Food Depot has seen many pet owners go through this and come in asking for advice.
“In many cases, it is manipulation by the dog. Many dogs control what goes into the bowl. Pet parents get overly concerned too quickly and start messing with the food,” Schuhle said. “Dogs are intelligent and know they will get something different if they don't eat.”
They advise pet owners to try wetting kibble with warm water to turn it into a gravy, adding a freeze-dried topper or broth to entice the dog to eat. Check the dates on everything you're feeding your pup to make sure nothing has gone bad. You can try changing out the flavor of the kibble or removing vitamins and supplements from their feeding routine.
“Some senior dogs will turn their noses up at the scent of vitamins and medications,” Schuhle said. “My 13-year-old Baxter will pick the hip and joint supplements out of the bowl and won't eat anything in oil, such as salmon oil.”
If your dog has a sensitive stomach, a bland diet, such as Under the Weather, is a great option. You could also try mixing up ground beef with rice and some cottage cheese.
“Pumpkin is another option. When fighting indigestion and sore stomach in dogs, 100% canned pumpkin is a favorite of mine. It has a low glycemic index, so it slowly absorbs, which helps with an upset stomach, digestion, constipation and diarrhea,” Schuhle said.
Pet Food Depot sells canned foods, freeze-dried toppers, raw foods, goat’s milk and a variety of broths. They also have pill pockets for medications and vitamins to make them easier to feed.
“All dogs are different and we see many with digestive issues,” Schuhle said.
“I would put all dogs on a probiotic/enzyme. We carry many options, such as pastes, powders and soft chews. I would ensure the dog is not vomiting, has diarrhea or is not lethargic first and foremost. Raw food is a great option, but not all dogs can tolerate the protein levels.”
Learn your dog's habits and keep note of any changes you see in their behavior or stool. Stay alert to anything that may seem odd or out of the ordinary.
“A dog's appetite and eating habits are unique to each dog and will change through seasons, especially in Arizona summer,” Schuhle said. “They will vary throughout their lives depending on age, activity levels and overall health. It usually is no cause for concern.”
For more information on Pet Food Depot visit their website at pfdepot.com or call 602-493-7639.
Pet Food Depot is a member of the CITYSunTimes Preferred Business Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.