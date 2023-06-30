For a lot of people, one of their favorite things about Christmas and the holiday season is all the lights and decorations. There’s nothing quite like walking amidst all of the twinkling lights, wrapped around every palm tree, street corner and home.
It not only gets us into the holiday spirit, but it brings up feelings of peace, hope, giving and unity. You can feel a shift in your community at this time of year. It’s a period of time where you can tune out all our outside stressors and focus on the things most important to you. It’s a time where you feel connected not only to those you love, but everyone around you as spirits are uplifted.
This is a feeling that we shouldn’t dedicate to just one holiday. There are so many holidays, no matter how big or small, that are worth celebrating. Whether you're going through a rough time with family, health, work or are constantly falling down the rabbit hole of social media and are tuned out to the real world around you, everyone needs some extra light in their lives to remind them of the things that really matter.
That’s where Arizona’s premium decorative lighting experts, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, come in. With their permanent holiday lighting, they make it as easy as a click of a button to brighten up your home on any day of the year.
Forget having to dust off those boxes in storage that have been sitting there all year and detangling your Christmas lights. Forget hanging up your same old lights year after year, pulling out that ladder and getting out on the roof only to find that half of them have burnt out.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting comes to install your permanent lights that are rated to last for 100,000 hours. That’s 44 years with a six-hour daily run time, twice the lifespan of any other competitor.
How does it work?
There are three parts to their permanent lighting; their cloud-based system, lighting track and mounting system.
With over 16 million colors including any hue of white and 12 different movement settings, the options are endless. All of this you can control from a cloud-based system app from your phone regardless of whether you’re home or not. You can fully dim your lights, set timers and preset calendar events for holidays and other occasions all by the simple touch of a button.
With so much variety, imagine how much you can do. Make your own unique color combinations or select from their variety of presets and color schemes for every holiday.
For Halloween add a flashing effect to up the spookiness to your purple and orange lights, compliment your hanging American flag with red, white and blue lights that line your home for the Fourth of July. Add a romantic hue of pinks and reds for Valentine’s Day and a golden and green flair to the neighborhood by lighting up your home for St. Patrick’s Day.
When Easter rolls around, you can choose a preset of an array of pastel colors or Easter egg patterns that’ll dance across your home. Bring some color and excitement to every birthday, anniversary, graduation or even just a typical week night. Brighten up your neighborhood with the simple click of a button.
The set up:
The lighting track your lights are attached to is color matched to your home. This way it’ll blend in seamlessly with your home's architecture so you don’t have to worry about it being seen as an eyesore during the day.
Don’t worry about anything happening to your LED’s, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting offers the most durable tracks in the industry, built to protect your lights from any and all weather elements. Decide how you’d like your lights mounted, and everything else will be taken care of.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting also installs accent lighting, patio lighting and security lighting.
For more information about Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, or to request a free quote visit ledecorativelighting.com or call 480-331-1774 today.
