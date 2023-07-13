In recognition that today’s kids are tomorrow’s leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree is investing in a brighter future through its scholarship program.
“We look at it as an investment in the future, and we kind of approach it with the same attitude,” said Janett Busbee, head of the Kiwanis scholarship committee.
“We ask, ‘What is this person going to do to make the world better, in whatever capacity — whether it’s through philanthropy or their job or whatever it is — what are they going to do to make the world better?’”
Established in the late 1980s, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree Scholarship Program has been instrumental in providing financial support to graduating high school seniors from the local community. In its first year, the program awarded a single $500 scholarship, according to Busbee. Now, 37 years later, scholarships totaling half a million dollars were awarded to 41 students at a ceremony in May.
By recognizing exceptional academic achievements, leadership qualities and a dedication to community service, the program aims to assist deserving students in their pursuit of higher education.
“We have kids that would otherwise either not be able to make it all the way through school because they couldn’t afford it or they would end up graduating with significant debt,” said Busbee, who has been on the Kiwanis scholarship committee for 10 years. “School is stressful enough as it is. If we can help defray the expense so they can get the education they want to pursue, then we’re happy to help.”
Whatever students want to pursue, whether it’s science, humanities, arts or vocational programs, the Kiwanis Scholarship Program supports their chosen paths.
Award categories include merit scholarships in subjects of arts and humanities, athletics, foreign language, math, science and Key Club; four-year distinguished scholarships; four-year scholarships and two-year community college scholarships.
This year, the Kiwanis Scholarship Program also offered a trade school award for the first time, which is another aspect of what sets this program apart. The Kiwanis Scholarship Program is dedicated to inclusivity and recognizes that there are many different roads to success.
“We want to recognize not only students that are pursuing college degrees, but also students that are choosing technical training as their pathway to enter the job market,” said Scott Brown, member of the Kiwanis scholarship committee.
In addition to academic achievement, the Kiwanis Scholarship Program looks heavily at students’ community involvement and character. As Busbee said, the purpose is to invest in youth who are going to make the world a better place, and that’s something that takes more than just intelligence.
The success and impact of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree Scholarship Program reverberates through its success stories. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to achieve remarkable feats, becoming doctors, engineers, teachers, artists and community leaders.
Busbee said the students have “incredible stories,” one of which is previous Kiwanis scholarship recipient Megan Boyle.
“She actually got a scholarship many moons ago, and she was so appreciative that she came back and basically wanted to pay it forward, so she donated money for scholarships,” Busbee said.
Boyle isn’t the only one though, as all funds for the scholarships come from community donations. The majority of funds come from the Kiwanis Marketplace, where donated items are resold and the proceeds given to the organization’s various projects.
More than just monetary and physical donations, Kiwanis Club of Carefree president Joyce Jordan said the Kiwanis Scholarship Program would not exist without the many community volunteers who have donated countless hours of their time.
The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is actually one of the largest Kiwanis clubs in the world, with around 150 members. The club has more than 22 committees, including the scholarship committee, each devoted to furthering the organization’s mission of promoting the well-being of its community, primarily through helping children.
“Last year alone, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree funded programs in our community in excess of $1.2 million,” Jordan said.
“Most of what we do is made possible because of the dedicated employees and our dedicated volunteers at the Kiwanis Marketplace. Thank you. And, of course, none of this would be possible without the support of our community members. … If not for each and every one of you, we would not be here.”
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree and its scholarship program, visit kiwaniscarefree.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.