Scottsdale Online Learning (SOL) is a prestigious K-12 school within the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) that’s been offering full online education since 2010. This accredited institution works to ensure that all of their core classes are NCAA approved while “breaking down the barriers of traditional school,” through “21st century opportunities.”
While this type of learning environment isn’t for everyone, it provides flexibility to students who have other time commitments. The typical SOL student is someone who’s involved in high-level training programs for athletics or other extracurriculars that demand a strict schedule. It allows them to still get that first-class education while pursuing their passions outside of school.
For the last 14 years Nick Noonan has been a principal in the district, this year being his first as principal of SOL. When Covid first hit, Noonan was the principal at Cocopah Middle School, and like everyone else, they were forced to quickly adapt to online learning.
“That in itself created lots of unknowns and lots of turmoil, not just for students and families, but for our staff, our administrators, and really, for the entire community,” Noonan said.
“A lot of parents saw that and decided to enroll their children in SOL which they knew would be consistent. We had a curriculum already in place using our certified teaching staff. The consistency that SOL provided really helped Scottsdale weather the Covid storm.”
Since 2010, SUSD has had the systems, support and staff in place that have been committed to the program and its success.
What does SOL look like?
When the program first started it was only for high school students, but since Covid, it has been opened up to K-12.
For elementary students, there’s three teachers that will meet with their students every day on zoom.
“It looks very much like what you’d see in a brick and mortar classroom with the activities. In that K-1 classroom you’re seeing typical ‘welcome to the day’ activities, calendar activities, counting work, etc… all of those things that you’d see everyday in a typical kindergarten, first grade classroom,” Noonan said.
Students are held to the same state standards, the only difference is that it’s being taught in a virtual setting. Students are engaged in district level assessments and are monitored on a quarterly basis to ensure their progression in reading, writing, math and other subjects.
Once the students are done meeting with their teacher, they’re given asynchronous work that they’ll review and discuss the next day with them. Their teachers will also be able to connect with them throughout the day if they need any support. They’re excited to share that this year they’ve added art, physical education and music to their elementary program.
Middle school students meet with their teachers on zoom 2-3 times a day to cover math, ELA, science, social studies and their electives. Different from a traditional class schedule, they’re on a quarter system. Unlike the six classes that the brick and mortar students take, they’ll take three classes at a time to cover the semester’s worth of material.
In addition to quizzes and assignments, the teachers will be monitoring the students progress through Discussion Based Assessments (DBAs).
Once students reach the high school level there is no longer any live instruction. Everything is done through online modules and they’re assessed on their level of proficiency using DBAs.
Is SOL right for you?
If you’re wondering if you or your child would be a good fit for SOL, look at their learner’s profile. Be honest with yourself on how well you think you fit the profile; involved and active in their courses, highly motivated, industrious, creative, independent, organized and disciplined.
You can reach out to talk with Noonan, the program coordinators or their school counselor to better engage whether or not this would be a good fit. With SOL you’ll still be receiving plenty of support like you would in a classroom. The school teams work with your family and the student to communicate any concerns they may have.
“What we’ve seen a lot more of after COVID, was that the level of social and emotional anxiety that students were dealing with during the pandemic, was huge. For some students, they found that being online was actually quite helpful. They discovered that some of that social anxiety they were experiencing at school, they don’t have online,” Noonan said. “We're seeing students who have some social or school anxiety joining us in Scottsdale online learning, as well as students who have chronic illnesses such as immunodeficiencies.”
SOL also offers E-Courses to students from any of the five Scottsdale high schools. Sometimes a particular class you want to take won’t be offered in person due to staffing or class size, but you can sign up for that class online.
“It allows students to be a little bit more creative in trying out new things, to see if it’s something that they’re interested in,” Noonan said. “We love the fact that we're able to service so many students through our E-Courses and give them those learning opportunities that they wouldn't otherwise have.”
They’re currently working on creating an indoor/outdoor office space that’ll be outfitted with tables and learning hubs, at the Coronado High School. The goal is to create this centralized location for students enrolled in online classes to come and collaborate with their teacher and other students.
“I think it's critical, having been a middle school and an elementary school principal, that if we want to grow this program at those levels, kids will need a place they can identify as their own,” Noonan said. “We understand that parents who choose online learning do it for their own personal reasons. Some people want to stay home and we know that. But, for those families that are interested, we want to create a space for them that they can call their own.”
It’s also a great program for anyone who homeschools. You get the flexibility that homeschooling brings along with certified teachers.
“Students can get a world-class, teacher-focused education, from the comfort of their own home or while traveling,” Noonan said. “It’s that flexibility while not only getting a world-class education, but also having a Scottsdale Unified School District diploma at the end of that journey that is so significant.”
Scottsdale Online Learning is part of SUSD, a member of the CITYSunTimes Preferred Business Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.