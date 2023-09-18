Using Leading Edge Decorative Lighting allows you to get a head start on your holiday lighting for years to come. Not only are there millions of colors to choose from, but their LED’s offer a permanent, maintenance-free outdoor lighting solution.
Imagine the stress you’d skip out on if your decorations were already set up, ready to turn on by the simple touch of a button from your smartphone. With their permanent lighting, your lights are ready to go year-round.
With fall quickly approaching and Halloween and Christmas on the horizon, allow yourself to fully relax and enjoy the season’s festivities. Spend time with your loved ones, not hours untangling Christmas lights only to find those bulbs that managed to mysteriously burn out while collecting dust in storage.
Skip grabbing out that ladder trying to perfect your lighting and simply call up Arizona’s premium decorative lighting experts.
With a lighting track that’s colored matched to your home, during the day your lights will be invisible. In addition to the 16 million colors offered, there’s also hundreds of patterns that you can choose from and different color schemes. You can even create and save your own designs.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting features the most durable tracks in the industry. Not only are you able to control your lights on their cloud-based system from anywhere, but you don’t have to worry about the weather or any other outside elements messing with your lights.
Their lights have a life expectancy of 100,000 hours giving it twice the lifespan of other competitors. When you break that down, your lights should last about 44 years if you use them on an average of six hours per day.
Set up nightly and weekly timers from your phone and presets in your calendar. This way your home will automatically illuminate as the holidays roll around.
If any of your lights happen to go out, their independent light engine allows them to replace individual lights should a malfunction occur.
Not only does it make things simpler for you, but it’s also better for the environment. LED lighting, on average, consumes approximately 80% less energy than traditional lighting.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting services any homes and businesses within Ahwatukee, Apache Junction, Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Lichfield Park, Maricopa, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Scottsdale and Tempe.
If you visit their website you can see their recommended lighting settings for Christmas, Halloween, the Fourth of July, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter.
With this one time installation for year-round lighting, you’re able to celebrate all holidays by illuminating your home by the click of a button.
For more information about Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, or to request a free quote visit ledecorativelighting.com or call 480-331-1774 today.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting is part of the CITYSunTimes Preferred Business Program.
