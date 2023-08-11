As monsoon season approaches in Arizona, homeowners must take proactive measures to safeguard their properties against the challenges brought by heavy rains, strong winds and dust storms.
While monsoons provide much-needed relief from scorching summer temperatures, they also pose risks to unprepared homes. To ensure the safety and integrity of your residence, it is crucial to complete five essential tasks before the monsoon season arrives.
Schedule Whole-Home Generator Maintenance: Power outages are common during monsoon season due to high winds and lightning strikes. A whole-home generator acts as a reliable backup power source, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for your appliances and maintaining a comfortable home environment. Schedule a maintenance visit with a qualified electrician to prepare your generator for the monsoon season. Tasks may include changing air filters, oil and filters, checking the battery and fuel system and cleaning dirt and debris from inside the system.
Clean Gutters: Gutters and downspouts play a vital role in directing water away from your home during monsoon season. Inspect and thoroughly clean your gutters to remove leaves, twigs and other debris that could cause clogs and water buildup. Installing gutter guards can minimize debris accumulation and reduce the need for future maintenance.
Check and Seal Windows and Doors: To prevent water seepage and potential damage, inspect the seals around your windows and doors. Replace any damaged weatherstripping and apply caulk to fill gaps or cracks. In addition to protecting your home from monsoon rains, these measures improve HVAC efficiency by preventing air leaks.
Inspect and Repair the Roof: Your roof acts as the primary defense against monsoon rains, so it's essential to ensure it is in good condition. Conduct a thorough inspection for signs of wear and tear, such as missing or cracked shingles, damaged flashing or other issues. Repairing these problems before monsoon season arrives will help prevent leaks and costly water damage.
Trim Trees and Tidy Up the Yard: The high winds of monsoon season can be destructive, causing tree limbs to snap and loose debris to become airborne. Prior to the first storm, trim any branches that hang over your roof and remove dead or diseased limbs from your property's trees. Additionally, secure or bring inside toys, lawn furniture and any other items that could potentially be swept away or damaged during a storm.
