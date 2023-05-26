The dangers of clogged dryer vents are often overlooked by homeowners, but the risks are too great to ignore. From house fires to expensive repairs, a lack of maintenance can have dire consequences. Let’s discuss the warning signs to look out for and why it's critical to keep your dryer vents clean.
While it's easy to forget about your dryer vent, it's important to keep it clean to avoid any safety hazards. Neglecting your dryer vent can cause various issues, such as increased energy bills, equipment malfunction and even house fires.
The good news is that there are warning signs you can look out for to determine if it's time to clean out your dryer vent. By being aware of these warning signs and taking the necessary steps, you can ensure the safety of your home and family.
Here are some of the warning signs you need to clean out your dryer vent:
Your clothes are taking longer than usual to dry. A clog in your vent prevents hot, moist air from escaping your dryer, which prolongs the drying time and leaves your clothes wet at the end of a cycle.
You smell something burning. Lint and fabric fuzz are highly flammable, so it doesn't take too much heat to ignite a small piece. If you ever smell something burning when operating your dryer, turn it off and contact a technician immediately.
Your clothes are hot to the touch at the end of a load. While you want your clothes to be dry, if they’re too hot to touch, your vent may be clogged, preventing hot air from escaping.
You can see lint or debris in the dryer hose or around the outside dryer flap. Once you can see a buildup in either of these two places, you know you’re well past the time you should have cleaned your dryer ducts.
You haven't cleaned out your vents in over a year. In a typical household, the dryer vent should be cleaned at least once a year. Homes with more frequent loads of laundry need to clean out their vents more often.
The Dangers of a Clogged Dryer Vent
If you ignore the warning signs, a clogged dryer vent can pose serious dangers, including:
House fires. Just under 5% of all house fires in the U.S. start in the laundry room, resulting in deaths, injuries and hundreds of millions of dollars in damages each year. Of those fires, a third of them were caused by the homeowner forgetting to clean the dryer vent.
Higher bills. Overheating can cause your equipment to break and need expensive repairs or replacement. Combine this with increased utility costs from an ineffective dryer, and the cost of a clogged dryer vent can really add up.
Pests. If there is enough buildup to push open the outside laundry flap, you are providing an easy way for pests like rodents to enter your home.
At Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical, we prioritize your safety and the well-being of your home. Regularly cleaning out your dryer vent is crucial in preventing hazards such as house fires, higher utility bills and pest infestations. Our team of experts is here to help keep your dryer running safely and efficiently.
If you notice any warning signs, call 602-910-6301 or contact us online to request service in Phoenix.
Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical is a member of the CITYSunTimes Preferred Business Program.
