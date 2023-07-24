Dealing with slow or clogged drains can be a major pain, and it's something we often overlook until it becomes a real hassle.
But fear not. We've got the scoop on the different methods of drain clearing and cleaning that can save the day and restore smooth-flowing pipes. Say goodbye to those annoying clogs and keep your plumbing in top shape.
Drain Snaking:
You don't have to be a pro to tackle minor clogs. Grab yourself a trusty drain snake and get to work. This handy tool features a coiled wire that you can stick down the drain and twist to break up or pull out the pesky blockage. Once you've given it a good snaking, turn on the water at full blast to flush out any remaining debris. If the clog persists, it's time to call in the experts.
Drain Augering:
For those larger drains like toilets, showers or outdoor plumbing, it's time to bring in the heavy artillery: the drain auger. This bad boy has a wider cable and is usually powered by a motor, making it perfect for those stubborn clogs. Just be careful not to go overboard and damage your pipes. When in doubt, leave it to the pros.
Hydro Jetting:
Now we're getting fancy. Hydro jetting is a newer method that packs a punch. It involves using high-pressure water through a specialized nozzle to blast away blockages like hair, soap scum, grease and whatever else is causing the trouble. It's like a power wash for your plumbing system. Just keep in mind that older pipes might not handle the high water pressure, so tread carefully.
Signs You Need Professional Drain Cleaning vs. Sewer Cleaning:
Sometimes DIY efforts just won't cut it, and that's when it's time to call in the experts. If you're dealing with slow or stopped drains, standing water that just won't budge or strange bubbling sounds, it's a sign that professional drain cleaning is in order.
However, if you're noticing bubbling toilets, unpleasant sewage smells, multiple drains acting up at once or even a septic tank overflow in your yard, you might have a bigger problem on your hands — a sewer line blockage. Don't wait around and risk property damage or a health hazard. Get help ASAP.
When it comes to clogged drains, there's no need to stress. With drain snaking, drain augering and hydro jetting in your arsenal, those stubborn clogs don't stand a chance.
Remember the signs that indicate it's time to call in the pros for drain or sewer cleaning and don't forget to schedule regular plumbing maintenance to keep your plumbing system happy and clog-free. So go ahead, enjoy smooth-flowing drains and keep the plunger for emergencies only.
