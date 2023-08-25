Brighten your business with Leading Edge Decorative Lighting.

First impressions are important, especially when it comes to your business and drawing in customers. Regardless of if the services are exceptional, a customer will likely be more drawn to a business that’s exterior has a more appealing look.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting can take a business or commercial space to the next level. With the help of Arizona’s premium decorative lighting experts, your business will outshine your competitors.
With so many different options, you can personalize your lighting to what best suits your business. From versatile and customizable designs to long-lasting durability, security, safety and multiple property management, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting has it all.
Their durability and longevity is what sets them apart from their competitors. The high-quality materials and weather-resistant design ensures that your LEDs can handle all the elements from rain to heat and UV radiation. In addition to their durability, their LEDs are rated to last for 100,000 hours adding up to over 44 years with a 6-hour daily run time. Not only is that twice the lifespan of their competitors, but customers will save money long term from maintenance costs.
The options are endless when it comes to how you’d like the lighting to look. With 16 million color options and 12 different movement settings, businesses can set your color scheme to match their branding.
Since you can control your lights from anywhere with their cloud-based system, businesses can decorate in reds and greens for Christmas or red, white and blue for the Fourth of July — all from the touch of a button.
Customers love a business that cares, so stand out from competitors by adding a festive touch to your building for every and any holiday. If you’re having a sale or promotion, add a pop of color to the building or choose one of their different movement settings. Nothing catches someone's eyes more than some beautiful twinkling lights.
Don’t worry about changing out different presets. Multiple timers can be programmed for when the lights go on and off and also to set up different calendar events. This way, when focused on getting all that holiday shopping done and spending time with loved ones, people don’t have to worry about their building. Set it once and for each holiday the lighting will change when the day rolls around.
Most importantly, exterior decorative lighting adds to your security and safety. With bright lights not only illuminating areas around your security cameras for better visibility, people are less likely to loiter around or even attempt any sort of criminal activities when there’s lights on them.
If your business has multiple locations, you can group those properties together to control multiple lighting systems from one central ecosystem. Leading Edge Decorative Lighting makes it hassle-free.
With their permanent lighting solutions, once the lights are installed, people don’t have to worry about it for years.
For more information about Leading Edge Decorative Lighting or to request a free quote, visit ledecorativelighting.com or call 480-331-1774 today.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting is part of the CITYSunTimes Preferred Business Program.
