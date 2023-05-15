With another great school year in the books, it’s time to start looking forward to next year. Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) is looking for candidates whose values align with theirs; excellence, inclusion, empathy, integrity, trust and unity.
Why SUSD?
“Located in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, the Scottsdale Unified School District is an amazing public school district full of choice and opportunity for families and staff alike,” Alexis Wilson, assistant superintendent of human resources, said.
“Of the approximately 22,000 students, more than 4,000 who live outside of our boundaries choose SUSD. And, with more than 90% of our teaching staff returning each year, our amazing educators are able to provide world-class future-focused learning opportunities for all students.”
What does SUSD offer?
- International Baccalaureate
STEAM
Dual Language Immersion
Traditional, Gifted, Honors and AP Courses
Career and Technical Education
World Languages
Robotics
Award-winning Fine Arts and Athletics Programs
“I am passionate about children in public education,” Wilson said. “My north star is doing what is best for children and I try to ground myself in that each and every day when making decisions.”
The people behind the success:
SUSD educators are passionate, caring and hard-working individuals who put students first. It’s clear from all of the recognition they’ve received over the years how much the staff truly cares about each individual student. Their success can also be seen below.
More than $80 million awarded in scholarships
11 National Merit Scholarship recipients
More than 80 National Board Certified Teachers
Almost every SUSD school is rated “A” or “B”
60 ADE Seals of Art Proficiency
Flinn Scholarship Finalists
A+ Schools of Excellence
National Blue Ribbon School
US News & World Reports lists 10 SUSD’s schools in their “Best School” report
Would you be a good candidate?
“Candidates with a passion for teaching and learning alongside students are welcome to apply in SUSD,” Wilson said.
Every teacher must have their Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card and be certified to teach in Arizona within their specialty.
“Teachers have a lot of choice these days in where they can teach. What sets SUSD apart are a few things; a storied history of more than 125 years in providing excellent outcomes for students, a 90% teacher retention rate and strong parent/family support and engagement,” Wilson said.
First-year teacher compensation is just over $50,000. At SUSD educators receive medical benefits that are extremely affordable compared to other industries, some even pay $0.
The district also offers mentoring and induction programs for teachers who are brand new to the profession. New hires will receive a full-time release district mentor who will spend at least an hour per week with you in a 1:1 setting to meet your needs.
“It’s not a cookie cutter approach to professional learning, but rather meeting each teacher where she/he is,” Wilson said. “You might get support in lesson planning, classroom management, coaching, modeling a lesson or differentiation. We meet the teacher where they are and help guide them to grow from there.”
Looking to apply?
All openings are listed on their website, susd.org/careers. Applications will be reviewed by the school's principal. If they see you as a potential good fit, they’ll reach out to set you up for an interview with the school’s team.
In preparing for your interview, keep in mind that a lot of the questions may be open ended, hypothetical and will range from skill-based to behavioral topics. Before you get an offer they’ll conduct reference and background checks. If you were recommended to human resources for a position, they’ll send out a letter of intent and schedule for orientation.
“We believe SUSD is the leader in public education in the state of Arizona,” Wilson said. “If you are interested in being a part of a world-class future-focused school district who believes in all children, please check us out at susd.org/careers.”
