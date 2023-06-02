The 2022 - 2023 school year for Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) has been nothing short of exceptional. From their academics to their arts and athletics, it’s been a successful year across the board.
“One of the very special things about the Scottsdale Unified School District is that our community has been truly supportive,” said SUSD superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel.
“The kind of investments our community has made in ensuring our students have the proper facilities and support necessary to really provide world class, future focused learning has set Scottsdale apart from other school districts.”
From dual language immersion programs to their IB continuum programme, traditional schooling, the Math and Science Academy at Saguaro and more, they realize that with learning it’s not a ‘one size fits all.’
“We’re Scottsdale Unified but not uniform… regardless of what your students’ interests or passions are, whatever their preferred learning approach is, there’s an option for them at SUSD,” Menzel said. “So, while we’re a unified district, we have diverse educational options for families across our 29 campuses and one online school.”
Academic Achievements:
This year Anasazi Elementary School officially became an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School after four years in the making. This completed the district's goal of offering a kindergarten through high school internationally acclaimed learning experience.
Students at Anasazi can complete the Primary Years Programme, and continue that at Mountainside Middle School’s IB Middle Years Programme to Desert Mountain High School’s MYP and IB Diploma Programme.
Cherokee Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School this past fall, a recognition of the amazing education at the school.
There were 146 of graduating seniors that received the Biliteracy Seal on their diploma signifying their proficiency in a language other than their native language. This showcases the additional work put in by their students and the ongoing support provided from the district.
“We believe that as we expand the number of opportunities for students to enroll in AP classes, the International Baccalaureate program and dual enrollment, that those opportunities will springboard students to the next step,” Menzel said.
Seven students so far qualified as National Merit Scholars. Additionally, one student qualified as a Flinn Scholar, one student is a Dorrance Scholarship winner and one student is a Coca-Cola Scholarship winner.
“Consistent with our strategic plan, we are pursuing academic excellence in increasing opportunities that ensure our students are prepared for the next steps in their future… that means college and career readiness,” Menzel said.
“We’re focusing on how we can increase those opportunities for students to ensure that they’re on track, not only to graduate, but to succeed whether it’s a traditional four year university, moving into a trade school, community college, or the military. It doesn’t matter what their next step is, our goal is to prepare them to be successful.”
Art Achievements:
Out of SUSD’s graduating Class of 2023, 76 students will receive their diplomas with the Arts Proficiency Seal granted by the Arizona Department of Education’s Office of Arts Education.
Other notable accomplishments include the Arcadia High School Marching Band placing first in the AzMBA Championships Division 1A and receiving captions in Music, Visual, General Effect, and Auxiliary. They also placed second in the ABODA Championships Division 3 with captions for Visual and Auxiliary.
Three 8th graders at Mountainside won the Hamilton Education Program Online National Competition and Ann Achtziger, principal of Saguaro High School was named the Thespians’ Conference Administrator of the Year. In April, Mohave Orchestra took first place at Music in the Parks in Disneyland.
Athletic Achievements:
“Scottsdale Unified has amazing performing arts and visual arts programming. We have outstanding athletic programs, not only as evidenced by state championships, but the number of students who earned Division One scholarships, and can continue both their education as well as their participation in their sport of choice,” Menzel said. “So we want to continue to build on that legacy of success.”
This year Chaparral High School’s Division 1 swim and dive team became the first in all of Arizona to take both the boys and girls state titles in the same year. Also, the Chaparral girls soccer team came home with the 5A Soccer State Title.
Desert Mountain boys and girls tennis teams won the Division I state championship and their top girls doubles team won the state doubles title, and the DM softball team won the state championship as well. The list of achievements goes on and on.
The ongoing success of SUSD:
With so many amazing awards and milestones to look back on over this past school year, the district couldn’t do it without the ongoing support of parents and the larger community.
“The heartbeat of every high quality school system is the quality of the teachers in the classroom. The teachers can't do it alone, so it's not just the teachers, it's our support staff,” Menzel said.
“It's the bus drivers who greet the students in the morning and send them on their way in the afternoon. It's the nutrition service workers who ensure that our students are fed throughout the day. It's our paraprofessionals that provide support and our front office staff. All of the people who help make the system work for our students are really the heartbeat of SUSD. We’re focused on attracting and retaining top talent within our school system. As part of our strategic goal, we know that the key to providing students with the highest quality educational experience is to attract and retain the very best teachers.”
He wants to express his gratitude and appreciation for all the ways in which the parents, business community and others have supported their school system and wants to encourage even higher levels of engagement as they move into the future. He wants to emphasize how important these partnerships are when it comes to ensuring that SUSD offers a “vibrant and viable school system.”
“There are so many good things happening and that only happens when the community comes together to support the educational success of our young people,” Dr. Menzel said.
“From the time they’re born to the time they move into post secondary educational opportunities. The school system becomes an important part of their development and we can’t do it without the partnership with the larger community. Scottsdale has become a place where talented individuals want to work and we want to maintain our status as a destination district.”
For more information on Scottsdale Unified School District visit susd.org.
