If you are looking for a home with a view, here are four Phoenix area properties that just might fit the bill — from two unique North Phoenix homes perched on desert hillsides, to a downtown Phoenix condo that overlooks a Phoenix cultural Point of Pride and green space to a New River home with wide open space and mountain views.
Unique Hillside Retreat in North Phoenix
This modern contemporary home sits on a hilltop in a gated North Phoenix community. Offering views of both the city and the desert, the owner and architect designed this home to invite nature in, with windows in every direction and level allowing for incredible views from every room. The unique home is constructed of 12'' scoria block walls, with commercial grade windows and doors incorporated throughout, plus concrete floors and exposed ductwork. Take in Arizona’s beautiful sunsets on the large patio with city light views or head to the roof deck to enjoy 360-degree views.
Location: 1902 E. Mountain View Rd., Phoenix, 85020
Built: 2004
Square feet: 2,691
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $995,000
Listed by: Shelly Lane, HomeSmart
New Home on Half-Acre Hillside Lot
Here is another hillside home that has views to spare. The multi-level home offers 360-dregree city and desert mountain views, multiple balconies, natural element finishes and modern sensibilities. Besides the main living room, with its soaring windowed walls, our favorite room has to be the master bedroom, with its own balcony with a view and corner bath with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and soaking tub.
Location: 9901 N. 16th Pl W., Phoenix, 85020
Built: 2019
Square feet: 2,217
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/3
Price: $1,100,000
Listed by: Shawn Schlegel, Phoenix Metro Properties
Urban Dwelling with Park Views
This downtown Phoenix condo in Portland Place is a corner unit with amazing views, especially from its wrap-around balcony. But instead of views of concrete, this unit overlooks the Japanese Friendship Garden. Enjoy a dual sided fireplace (in the living room and master bedroom), a second bedroom with a Murphy bed, and an open living area with kitchen island and floor-to-ceiling windows/doors to take in the view. Besides living in a vibrant downtown area, Portland Place offers plenty of community amenities, including a beautiful lobby, gym and roof-top pool.
Location: 208 W. Portland St. #361, Phoenix, 85003
Built: 2006
Square feet: 1,659
Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/2
Price: $685,000; HOA: $847/month
Listed by: Nicholas Yale, Brokers Hub Realty, LLC
Wide Open Spaces & Room to Expand
Situated on two and a half acres, this Territorial style home offers mountain views as far as the eye can see. Whether snuggled inside enjoying the fireplace and wet bar in the cooler months or gathered around the fire pit in the expansive back yard enjoying the night skies, the living in this unincorporated area is easy. This home is also perfect for the horse lover, with an eight-stall barn, a three-stall mare motel, a hay barn, tack room, two arenas, and plenty of room to expand.
Location: 4143 W. Devil Springs Rd., New River, 85087
Built: 1997
Square feet: 1,921
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/2
Price: $649,750
Listed by: Sheryl Smay, AZ Unique Homes, LLC
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.