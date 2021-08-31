Ingredients
6 ounces, Roasted Wagyu Strip Loin
1.5 ounces, Black Garlic Jus
1/10 ounce, Smoked Sea Salt
1 1/2 ounces, BBQ Carrot Root Puree
1/2 ounce, Charred Baby Onion
2 ounces, Confit Baby Potato
1/2 ounce, Young Turnip
1/2 ounce, Heirloom Carrot
.025 ounces, Wagyu Powder
1/4 ounce, Pickled Mustard
.001 ounces, Forest Fronds
Instructions
1. Grill Wagyu Strip Loin on a mesquite-fired open grill until it reaches an internal temperature of 110 degrees. Let it rest for 7 minutes.
2. Sauté the onion, carrot, potato and turnip in olive oil until warm and season to taste.
3. Spread the carrot puree on the left 1/3 of the plate with a small spatula.
4. Place the vegetable and potato mixture on top of the carrot puree—making sure to keep in the center of the base.
5. Garnish the vegetables with pickled mustard, forest fronds and wagyu beef powder.
6. On the opposite side of the plate, place the rested Striploin and finish with Black Garlic Jus and Smoked Sea Salt.
Drew Wetmore is executive chef at The Boulders Resort & Spa.
