The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 500 PM MST.
* At 150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Gold Canyon,
Queen Creek, Magma, San Tan Valley, San Tan Mountain Park,
Florence Junction, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Chandler Heights,
Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Queen Valley, Seville, Sacaton and
Santan.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 445 PM MST.
* At 405 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest
of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, or 9 miles west of Gila Bend, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Gila Bend, Cotton Center and Gila Bend Auxiliary Field.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 101 and 119.
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 2.
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 10, and between mile markers
119 and 134.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL ARIZONA
GILA
IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA
MARICOPA
IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA
PINAL
IN SOUTHWEST ARIZONA
YUMA
IN WEST CENTRAL ARIZONA
LA PAZ
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APACHE JUNCTION, BRENDA,
CACTUS FOREST, CASA GRANDE, ELOY, FLORENCE, FORTUNA FOOTHILLS,
HARCUVAR, JAKES CORNER, KOHLS RANCH, LIGURTA, MESA, PARKER,
PAYSON, PHOENIX, PUNKIN CENTER, QUARTZSITE, RYE, SALOME,
STAR VALLEY, TONTO VILLAGE, VICKSBURG, VICKSBURG JUNCTION,
AND YUMA.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MST
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
AZ
. ARIZONA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
COCONINO GILA GRAHAM
LA PAZ MARICOPA MOHAVE
NAVAJO PINAL YAVAPAI
YUMA
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona...
* Until 430 PM MST.
* At 125 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa, Northeastern Yuma and East Central
La Paz Counties
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
