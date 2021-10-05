From the kitchen of Executive Chef Brian Peterson, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Green Peppercorn Aioli

  1. 1 Cup Aioli or Good Quality Mayonnaise
  2. ¼ Cup Dijon
  3. 2oz Smashed Green peppercorn
  4. 2oz Capers Chopped
  5. Juice of 1 Lemon
  6. Chopped fresh Parsley and Tarragon
  7. Sea Salt

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients and whisk together

  1. Halve Brussels
  2. Place In fryer and cook until caramelized
  3. Toss with Lemon zest
  4. Top with Shaved Manchego Cheese & Green Peppercorn Aioli

