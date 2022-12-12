Midway into December, Christmas songs are topping the charts and holiday shopping is in full swing, it’s the holiday season. Something that makes the holidays feel extra bright are the lights decorating trees, houses, cacti and more all around the Valley. We spoke with a holiday lighting expert, Dustin Mast of Christmas Decor in Flagstaff, about what holiday light trends we can expect to see this year.
What lights are usually most popular during the holidays?
“Warm white lights are still very popular with a lot of people that want a ‘classy/clean’ look for their house. Multi-colored lights are popular with people that have kids or grandkids that are joining them for the holidays.”
Are there any new lights that are popular this season?
“RGB color-changing lights continue to be popular. We have also noticed an increase in people looking for permanent RGB lighting so they can use them for other holidays throughout the year.”
What are some ways that people can utilize their lights that they usually don't think about?
“Adding trees or shrubs really helps add depth to a property. A lot of people just think about roof lighting and not other elements on their property. Look for areas ‘beyond’ the house to light.”
Should you buy new lights every year?
“We advise people to purchase commercial-grade LED lights. These not only look better, but can last 5 to 10 years! If you buy cheap lights, you may end up having to replace them every few years. If people care for their lights and properly store them, they should last beyond one season.”
What's the best way to know which type of holiday lighting to buy?
“Talk to a professional. They can help advise you on the style and type of lighting.”
What's your favorite type of holiday light?
“I love doing custom color patterns to match business properties to their brand or client's houses to their favorite sports team or favorite color. A lot of people just think all warm white or multi-color, but there is so much more customization that can be done. For example, we do a casino where we do cool white and blue to match their logo, an Italian restaurant in green and warm white, and a Mexican food restaurant in warm white, red and green. We also had a client whose mom passed away and her favorite color was purple. We ended up doing a warm white and purple pattern that turned out beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.