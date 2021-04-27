Looking for a Mid-Century home in a Central Phoenix neighborhood with excellent schools and plenty of dining and shopping options, that is tucked into a neighborhood but has easy access to SR51? This home checks all of these boxes and more.
This home is absolutely made for entertaining, with an open concept kitchen with beautiful island, living room, family room with a gas fireplace, plenty of natural light through the big picture windows, not to mention eco-friendly bamboo flooring throughout main areas and electric car charging outlet…and then there is the backyard…
But first, irrigation gives this property some seriously lush grounds, and since it is on a quarter of an acre, there is still some space for fruit trees and more, for those craving their own mini food forest.
And the backyard? It’s got a diving pool, expansive patio area and a lush, green yard (see above) with plenty of cool spots to kick back and relax. Summer is just around the corner — but this home is ready
Location: 1316 E. Vermont Ave., Phoenix, 85014
Built: 1953
Square feet: 2,378
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/2
Price: $750,000
Listed by: Mary King, HomeSmart
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.