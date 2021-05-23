From stone floors, beamed ceilings, tile accents and cool white walls to breezy interiors, shaded walkways and sunlit courtyards, there is something so charming about Spanish style architecture, and these three homes have charm to spare. Each has maintained some original elements while also keeping up with the times with updated kitchens, baths, entertaining spaces and more. |CST
1920s Spanish Villa with Historic Designation in Downtown
This Spanish Villa is in the heart of Central Phoenix in sought after Encanto/Palmcroft neighborhood. The courtyard boasts custom murals by artist Morejon Muriel and was made for relaxing in the morning or gathering on the weekend, with multiple sitting areas, built in BBQ, smoker and pizza oven. The home maintains all of the charm of a 1920s bungalow but has a beautiful, recently renovated kitchen that opens to the living space and includes custom cabinets, a 36-inch Thermador gas range and electric oven and quartz countertops. Three bedrooms, a finished basement and a beautiful hall bath with clawfoot tub round out this home, plus, the historic property designation was just re-instated, which will lower the property taxes next year.
Location: 2216 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, 85007
Built: 1929
Square feet: 2,906
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/2.5
Price: $705,000
Listed by: Mary King, HomeSmart
1930s Spanish Colonial Estate in Arcadia
This custom Arcadia estate built in 1938 embraces and honors its Spanish Colonial style roots with the classic and timeless parquet flooring restored and the stunning original beamed ceilings, but it has been updated throughout to bring all of the modern amenities to match today’s lifestyle.
From the paver entry to the courtyard, arched wrought iron front door and the resort-like back yard, and everything in between — including 10 pairs of French doors that flood the space with natural light, two beautifully updated baths and a kitchen made for gathering — this home is truly charming. Add to that, two private entry casitas with kitchenettes and you may just fall for its charm.
Location: 5615 E. Lafayette Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85018
Built: 1938
Square feet: 6,837
Bedroom/Bathroom: 6/6
Price: $3,500,000
Listed by: Austin Zaback, My Home Group Real Estate
1960s Territorial Style with Views in North Phoenix