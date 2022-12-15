Travek, Inc., Scottsdale has been named a winner of the 44th Annual Qualified RemodelerMaster Design Awards Contest. Travek, Inc. won the Gold Award in the 2022 Master Design Awards: Whole House Less Than $300,000.
Sponsored by Qualified Remodeler magazine, the Master Design Awards is the premier national contest recognizing outstanding achievement in residential remodeling projects in 22 categories. For more information, visit qualifiedremodeler.com.
Nominees are residential remodeling companies from across the country and entries are judged on aesthetic appeal, construction techniques used, handling of unusual situations, attention to detail, the functionality of space and overall impression of the project.
The home remodeled by TraVek was a 1970s classic, Southwestern-style house filled with arch doorways. There was a sunken dining room, low ceilings and the rooms were closed in and cut off from each other. The homeowners wanted to remove the entire middle section of their home and rebuild it with higher ceilings and an open, airy concept. The transformation from dated and enclosed to modern and spacious was exactly what the homeowners needed.
“This was a fun project we completed in Scottsdale. To receive a National Award like this is pretty special and a real honor,” said Susan Raisanen, director of sales and marketing.
“TraVek’s designers and production team are experts in what they do, and to have been recognized for this is an excitement shared by our entire team. All of them as individuals, including our clients, play an important part in the process, and this is just another reason to celebrate the service we provide each day.”
Founded in 1975, Qualified Remodeler magazine was the first magazine dedicated to serving the residential remodeling market.
Additional information on the Master Design Awards can be found at qualifiedremodeler.com.
