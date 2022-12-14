Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona.
As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and function for all outdoor needs. Growing at a tremendous pace since the brand began franchising in 2019, this is Transblue’s first Arizona location and is locally owned by Joel McQuade.
McQuade previously held top-level positions with Xerox before opening his own consulting firm, with clients ranging from small local businesses to large corporations. The combination of sales experience and team management has provided McQuade with a well-rounded perspective on the ins and outs of running a successful operation and primed him for his new role with Transblue.
“From the moment we met Joel, it was abundantly clear that his values and personality were a perfect fit for our team. His experience in other roles has given him a wide range of industry insight that is proving to be invaluable to our operation, making him a key player already,” said Vince Ortiz, Director of Franchise Development for Transblue. “This first location in Arizona will be a stepping stone as we continue to grow nationwide, and we’re honored to have Joel be a part of that.”
As Transblue grows nationwide, the brand seeks qualified individuals with strong business leadership skills and sensational customer service experience.
Transblue is a world-class provider of construction management services specializing in residential, commercial, multi-family and government properties. With over 120 years of combined industry expertise, Transblue prides itself on a client-focused approach, emphasizing the utmost satisfaction from initial quote to finished product. It also partners with local charities, nonprofits and churches, continuing to honor its mission to give back and improve the communities they serve.
Transblue is the professional link between clients and contractors for homeowners, commercial properties and facility managers to deliver outstanding outdoor living and exterior projects. The brand currently has 18 franchise locations with four in development.
To learn more about Transblue and its franchise locations, visit transbluefranchise.com.
