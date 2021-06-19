Not only is this amazing home designed by famed architect Al Beadle, but it is also the first he designed and lived in. The mid-century modern beauty is situated on an irrigated lot in North Central Phoenix and celebrates Arizona living at its finest, with a shaded porch, patio and cool, inviting outdoor living spaces. And the outdoors is celebrated indoors as well, through the many, gorgeous wood-framed windows and doors.
Inside, the open space, wood beam ceilings, framed doorways and terrazzo tile floors are stunning, and we are absolutely in love with the cool hanging bookcase and wood paneled bathroom — especially the view from the jetted soaking tub of the dappled light coming through the unique openwork brick wall, a feature that is a statement in both the front and back exteriors.
Location: 301 W. Royal Palm Rd., Phoenix, 85021
Built: 1954
Square feet: 2,847
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/3
Price: $1,100,000
Listed by: Marvin Green, Keller Williams Realty Phoenix
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
