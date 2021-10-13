Situated picturesquely in what is now the popular Woodlea Melrose Neighborhood, this 1929 Tudor revival was one of the first six homes built on what used to be a 47-acre lettuce farm.
The property was extensively remodeled in 2018 and boasts a luxurious kitchen with custom cabinetry, subzero fridge and antique Aristocrat O' Keefe & Merritt oven, in addition to three bedrooms, updated baths and living areas. The semi-finished attic offers an additional 1,500 square feet of living space, which could serve as added guest quarters, yoga studio or artist loft — or perhaps a library/writer’s escape to provide inspiration for the next great American novel or fairytale fantasy.
The fully enclosed backyard offers boasts a two-story terrace, quirky playhouse, multiple patios and gathering spaces, all surrounded by lush vegetation courtesy of the flood irrigation, which creates a serene setting in the heart of this vibrant Midtown Phoenix neighborhood.
Location: 707 W Mackenzie Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85013
Built: 1929
Square feet: 1,589
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/1.75
Price: $699,900
Listed by: David Cooney, Launch Real Estate
