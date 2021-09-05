Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH TUESDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area through Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 542 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Eloy to 11 miles east of Florence, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 156 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 181 and 220. Locations impacted include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City and La Palma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure. Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&