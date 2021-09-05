201 S. Mt Vernon Ave., Prescott, AZ 86303

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years.

Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated kitchen with pantry, and a spacious den.

Outside, watch the world go by from the front porch, enjoy the view from two newly restored upper decks and or relax in the backyard, which includes two additional 15x11 buildings.

Location: 201 S. Mt Vernon Ave., Prescott, AZ 86303
Built: 1898
Square feet: 2,707
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/2.5
Price: $989,900
Listed by: David Pruitt, West USA Realty

