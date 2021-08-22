The Guy P. Nevitt House is listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register as built circa 1919. The property is comprised of a 3bd/3ba bungalow and 1bd/1ba casita (which includes a full kitchen and living room) located in Downtown Phoenix, just two blocks from the bustling Roosevelt Row.
Beginning with its iconic river rock porch, many original features of this home have survived the test of time including gorgeous wood floors, large windows that provide incredible light throughout the home, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, custom dining room built-in, custom-built ins in two of the three baths, and a claw foot tub. A previous owner even had the large cast iron kitchen sink restored.
Location: 507 E. Moreland St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Built: 1910 (per the listing)
Square feet: 1,681
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/3.75
Price: $875,000
Listed by: Sherry Rampy, Brokers Hub Realty, LLC
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.