From the Listing: “This property, which features ‘The 1902 Miller Mansion’ and its accompanying Carriage House, is a one-of-a-kind property fully modernized & restored to the utmost perfection by the current owners. No detail was missed in bringing this Downtown Tucson home back to life in the up-and-coming Armory Park Area. This property boasts two 1902 Queen Anne Victorian style homes that sit on one parcel.
Upon entering the main home, you are brought back to a time where elegance was the rule with beautiful woodwork and design details throughout, including stained glass, 11ft-plus ceilings and more. The main residence boasts all new electrical, plumbing, roof, lighting, plantation shutters, kitchen, bathrooms, restored hardwood floors, stained glass windows, brass fixtures and four original chandeliers.”
Built: 1902
Square feet: 4,803
Lot Size: 9,583 Sq. Ft.
Bedroom/Bathroom: 5/5.5
Price: $1,495,000
Listed by: John Billings, Long Realty Company
