From wood-beamed ceilings to beautiful original built-ins; from vintage tiled kitchen and bathrooms to period fixtures and coved ceilings; from the expansive, lush, irrigated grounds to breezy patios and an enclosed outdoor eat-in area with charcoal cooktop, this 1939 custom adobe home is a real stunner.
Situated on a third of an acre in Windsor Square, the heart of Uptown Phoenix, this historic register home was updated in 2010, but has maintained so much of its original charm.
The CST real estate team is in love with the charm of the throwback kitchen, with its pink tile, a six-burner electric stove and double ovens, the gorgeous staircase, pristine plaster walls and the already mentioned vintage tile in the bathrooms. Add to that a 200-square-foot private office with full bath, 800-square-foot fully built out basement and its close proximity to restaurants and shops galore, and this home is an absolute delight.
Location: 5050 N. 2nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85012
Built: 1939
Square feet: 4,486
Bedroom/Bathroom: 5/4.5
Price: $1,650,000
Listed by: Bobby Lieb, HomeSmart
