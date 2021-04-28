While snow was falling in Northern Arizona yesterday (April 27), the temps were absolutely perfect in the Phoenix area. But don’t be fooled by the cooler late-April temps — summer is coming! And nothing beats Arizona’s summertime blues better than gathering around the pool with family and friends.
Here are three homes and one townhouse in the North Phoenix ZIP code of 85050 that are ready for the weekend — and beyond.
Oversized Lot in Aviano
This single level home on an oversized lot nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac offers a real sense of space, with a pocket park and a natural wash running along the side. The entertainer’s backyard looks out over the desert surroundings and boasts a pool, spa, fireplace/wood fired pizza oven and built in BBQ.
Inside, enjoy custom upgrades like a wine fridge, granite breakfast bar, built-in Miele coffee maker and more.
Location: 3917 E. Patrick Ln., Phoenix, 85050
Built: 2004
Square feet: 3,170
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/2.5
Price: $970,000
Listed by: Deborah Kozak, Realty ONE Group
A Small Footprint with Big Upgrades
While this home is a bit on the smaller side, it punches above its weight class when it comes to relaxation. The beautiful backyard pool with a Baja shelf, energy-efficient pump and solar heating system will allow the new owners to splash and relax well into winter. Inside, a newer A/C and Nest thermostat keeps summer at bay and cooling costs more efficiently managed. Add to that a security system and a sunlit kitchen with granite countertops and this priced-to-sell home most likely won’t be on the market long.
Location: 3915 E. Renee Dr., Phoenix, 85050
Built: 1996
Square feet: 1,350
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/2
Price: $419,900
Listed by: Jon Hegreness, RE/MAX Alliance Group
Speaking of Upgrades…
This semi-custom Toll Bros. home is on a large, private lot that backs up to wide-open space. From the grand entrance with a dual staircase, the open floor plan with soaring ceilings and custom upgrades throughout, to the entertainer’s dream of a backyard, with a beautiful pool that wraps around a pergola sitting area, built in BBQ, firepit and expansive yard — this house is ready for summertime family fun.
Location: 3833 E. Tracker Trl., Phoenix, 85050
Built: 2005
Square feet: 5,123
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/4.5
Price: $1,303,833
Listed by: Larry Shinn, DPR Realty LLC
Multi-level Townhouse with Amazing Amenities
Let's be honest, while pools are really great for relaxing and gathering, the upkeep can sometimes be a pain. So, when you find a spacious townhouse that offers all of the details a homeowner might want, plus amazing amenities that include a resort-style pool and spa, basketball, volleyball and tennis, and is close to freeways, walking trails and acres of park space, it sounds like a win. This Villages at Aviano townhouse has all of that, plus open floorplan with a beautiful gourmet kitchen, dedicated office space, sitting room and spa-like bath in the master bedroom, two patios and more.
Location: 3935 E. Rough Rider Rd., #1375, Phoenix, 85050
Built: 2018
Square feet: 2,063
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $625,000
Listed by: Jacqueline Zonno, Brokers Hub Realty, LLC
