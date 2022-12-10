Seeking a remote mansion with breathtaking views? Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has a 75-year history representing buyers and sellers for many of Arizona’s finest and most exclusive properties. That long-standing tradition continues with five truly remarkable, exquisite properties on Arizona’s prestigious mountaintops.
First up is 11040 N. Viento Court in Fountain Hills, listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty's Lisa Roberts. Listed for sale at $3.25 million, the estate offers four bedrooms, four baths and includes a 6 car garage, all sitting on more than 5,500-square-feet. It is hard to miss the views with the impressive, picturesque windows and open floor concept. The natural light illuminates the entire home and leads out to a spacious patio featuring an infinity pool and jacuzzi. If you’re a fan of remote resorts that leave you wanting more, this is the house for you.
Listed by agents Frank Aazami and Bill Bulaga of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, this next property, located at 7401 N. Las Brisas Lane in Paradise Valley, is one of the most appealing mansions Mummy Mountain has to offer. Listed at $8.5 million, this cul-de-sac hilltop masterpiece offers a complete view of the south side of Camelback Mountain with downtown Phoenix sitting in the western backdrop. This 5-bedroom, 6-bath is just under 10,000-square-feet and includes a private movie theater, bar and game room. Get lost in the quiet surroundings as you overlook the picturesque Paradise Valley Country Club just as the sun sets in the distance.
Head north for this next exquisite estate sold for $3.375 million by agents Jeanette Sauer and Ed Pennington. The beautiful home sits on more than 5 acres of privately owned land that neighbors national forest at 700 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road in Sedona. Located in an exclusive gated community, this is truly one of the most stunning houses in West Sedona. Beautiful resort-style living will leave you amazed as you explore the open deck patios and pool bars overlooking the natural red rock beauty Arizona has to offer. This 3-bedroom, 5-bath beauty is perfect for those looking to be isolated and engulfed in luxurious surroundings.
Next on the tour is an exquisite mountainside sanctuary at 10738 E. Diamond Rim Drive in Scottsdale. Located in the prestigious Silverleaf community in North Scottsdale, the one-of-a-kind estate is listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty's Frank Aazami. With an asking price of $16 million, the 7-bedroom, 11-bath estate is a beautiful expression of ranch hacienda-style architecture. Designed by acclaimed architect John Sather of Swaback Partners, it was built with the highest quality materials and workmanship, and every room reflects extraordinary attention to detail. Nestled on six acres on the side of the McDowell Mountains – and backing onto a nature preserve – the property is truly a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert.
The final stop on the tour is the $9.5 million masterpiece at 9415 E. Aw Tillinghast Road in Scottsdale. This statement home is for all those interested in the elite, luxurious lifestyle. Listed by agents Dawn Dickson and Frank Aazami, the 8,000-square-foot hillside estate is in the center of two lots, with over 10 acres in Desert Mountain. Warmly decorated with rare woods, superbly engineered, the home affording its owners exceptional privacy, space and serenity.
Since 1947, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty has gathered realty craftsmen dedicated to the ideals of integrity and professionalism. From the ownership, management, agents, and affiliate services, every person involved in the company utilizes innovative skills, programs and technologies to create the finest real estate services company to be found.
The mission of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty is to provide its clients with the most responsive personalized service attainable – nothing less will do. The environment within Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty is unique in the industry. Seasoned management innovatively supports the efforts of the Company’s members to create a dynamic and inspiring atmosphere that invigorates and hones the skills of everyone involved.
Collaboration and networking are fostered to create a synergy that puts the whole company to work for every client. The artistic blending of proven traditions and state-of-the-art innovation is unsurpassed. These assets are positioned on a base of financial stability and corporate staying power.
