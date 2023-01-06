Agents Thomas Scott and Kelly Jones of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty are proud to introduce an iconic desert contemporary masterpiece by MP Design and Development listed for sale at $9.5 million.
5800 N. Monte Vista Dr., located in the heart of Paradise Valley, offers the best of Arizona’s indoor and outdoor living along with endless amenities. This new contemporary build comes with five bedrooms and five full and two half baths, as well as a detached casita. The 7,460-square-foot home sits on just over an acre.
The spectacular owner’s suite features views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain, a stunning master bathroom with an outdoor shower and a spacious walk-in closet with two center islands and a spacious laundry room.
The primary wing also includes an atrium, gym and office with a switch glass window looking into the private garage. The six-car garage can fit up to 12 cars with lifts. The three additional en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets offer a split floor plan including a game room with a bar and den area.
“We are so excited to have the privilege to introduce this spectacular masterpiece to the public,” Scott said. “This is the perfect home for a family as it offers amazing indoor and outdoor living including a pool and built-in BBQ, and also offers a gym, home office and a den with a game room and bar.”
The chef’s kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero legendary appliances, custom cabinetry, two center islands, coffee bar and a generous pantry. The multiple retractable glass sliding walls open to an oversized outdoor patio, built-in BBQ, heated pool and spa, and a fireplace and built-in fire pit.
The detached casita suite is the perfect place to host family and friends as it offers a full kitchen, living room, an en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, laundry room and a patio.
“This is a gorgeous contemporary property designed by MP Design and Development,” said Jones. “It offers wonderful amenities any homebuyer on the market is on the look for including a smart home system, spa, walk-in closets and a guest casita to host friends and families.”
Other amenities include a smart home system, under cabinet lighting, wine cellar and a pool bath. The estimated date of completion for this property is February of 2023.
