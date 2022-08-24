Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has developed a well-earned reputation for finding buyers and sellers for homes defined by their luxury, sophistication and incredible amenities. When it does so with homes designed by masters at their craft, it leads to an even more fulfilling experience for all involved.
With this spirit in mind, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the property located at 10711 E. Fernwood Lane in Scottsdale for $2.995 million. But what really makes this home particularly special is that it is a reimagined design of world-renowned architect Bing Hu. The Power of 4 are the selling agents for this unique property.
Hu is one of the most sought-after, award-winning architects around the world. He has completed over 300 projects at a combined construction value of over $10 billion. A graduate of Taliesin West (Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural school) in Scottsdale, Hu is well known for continuing to involve and bringing a unique style and flair to every single project.
"While this house was designed nearly 30 years ago, it stands as a testament to the timelessness of organic architecture. Taking the principles I learned from my time as an apprentice at Taliesin, I designed this house with modern simplicity in mind,” said Hu.“The house combines classicism and modernity, with clean lines and a material palette that fits the surrounding desert landscape. The pitched roof form creates visual interest in the interior spaces and is complemented by deep covered porches that provide necessary protection from the scorching desert sun. The reimagined interiors elevate the home to provide luxurious finishes while still allowing the original architecture to shine.”
The home is owned and remodeled by Jeffrey and Roger Florentine; Jeffrey is the owner of JSF Design Inc, which specializes in luxury hotel interiors, luxury custom home interiors and luxury home remodeling with many projects for their Arizona clients as well as East and West Coast developers. In the words of Florentine, "Designing is the gathering of different elements that tell a story specifically tailored to the home. They are to be enjoyed for years to come; relevant, but timeless in a way that captures the soul."
This contemporary modern-retro home, situated in the world class community of Desert Mountain, can best be described as a masterpiece of modern luxury and sophistication, with a golf fairway and greenbelt providing separation from other homes. The 2,850-square-foot, three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom, one-level home was designed to maximize both space and light yet minimize maintenance with the use of natural materials such as stone, steel and glass.
