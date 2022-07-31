Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history.
The penthouse (2211 E. Camelback Road) in the Biltmore area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Tim Hundelt represented the seller in this landmark transaction.
"It was a pleasure working with Kelly Sands to secure the purchase of the McCain Penthouse, and it was a pleasure selling it when he was ready. Lock-and-leave properties like this are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own. The size and quality are unlike anything that has ever been available to purchase in Arizona. It was a lot of fun to sell a New York-type penthouse here in Phoenix," said Hundelt.
So how did the esteemed former senator live when he resided at this property? Not too badly. At just under 7,000 square feet and with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, there is no shortage of space to go along with the incredible views. The expansive entertaining spaces include a full-size theater room, billiards room, 500-bottle wine room and state-of-the-art kitchen.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has had no shortage of landmark transactions, but most are related to size, amenities or other unique traits. On occasion it has the opportunity to participate in an important piece of Arizona history. Participating in this sale resides near the top of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s most important and significant transactions.
