Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has long been synonymous with gorgeous, bespoke homes, with an extended and storied history of life-changing transactions to show for it. None are as big as this one, however; Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is incredibly proud to announce that is has closed on the most expensive home in Arizona history. The property located at 21264 N. 113th Place in Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community closed for a record-breaking $28.1 million.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Luxury Agent Laura Briggs represented the buyer in this extraordinary transaction, which went under contract in less than a month after being listed; a truly impressive feat given the sales price.
“Silverleaf is continuing to attract the most discerning buyers in the world. Scottsdale has gained a reputation for being a mecca of international buyers looking for a place to invest in legacy properties. This particular sale involved an international buyer of mine who has transacted multiple transactions with me over the past several years. It’s an honor to be a part of the largest residential transaction in Arizona history and one of the smoothest transactions of my career,” said Briggs.
Having sold many high-end properties in Silverleaf over the years, Briggs attributes the Silverleaf Country Club, of which she is a member, and its discreet lifestyle as one attraction for buyers in the community. The private club features a Tom Weiskopf designed, 18-hole champion golf course, along with other award-winning amenities.
“While this may be a record-breaking sale for Arizona, it once again puts Scottsdale on the map as an international destination for our weather, golf courses, quality of life and a safe harbor for taxes,” she said. “As my peers and I are actively engaging with buyers and sellers in this spectrum from across the world, we realize it’s only a matter of time before we see even more record-breaking sales just like this one in Silverleaf.”
For that kind of price tag, one would reasonably expect unimaginable luxury, but even then, the details of this intersection of desert beauty and modern opulence still manage to surprise and delight. At 21,150 square feet, eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, the possibilities are endless. Constructed by Mast Luxury Homes and designed by Dale Gardon in 2021, it is located on the most prominent peak in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community, with some of the best mountain and McDowell Sonoran Preserve views in all of Scottsdale to match.
“I feel very blessed to have been involved in making history with the most significant sales price in residential real estate in Arizona,” Briggs said. “Our luxury market continues to thrive with national and international buyers moving into the area every day and this is really good for the entire real estate market as a whole.”
And we would be remiss if we didn’t talk about Silverleaf’s location in Scottsdale. Beyond the private gates of this estate are some of the best opportunities for dining, shopping and taking in scenic views within only a few miles. Situated approximately 20 minutes from the exclusive Scottsdale Airpark and just a quick drive down the 101 freeway to the art galleries and designer shops in Old Town Scottsdale making it an ideal location.
