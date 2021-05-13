Maybe it’s just us, but some days, the weekend can seem a long way off. Anyone else ready to unfold from the home office and just kick back and relax?
Well, if looking at real estate for home inspiration is your relaxation place, we’ve got you covered! Ditch the desktop, put your feet up and check out these five Phoenix area homes with soaking tubs (and some pretty amazing living spaces) for pure, weekend relaxation inspiration. |CST
Historic Downtown Beauty with Guest House
Known as the Lawnella Whitmore House, this 1937 Colonial in Downtown Phoenix’s Alvarado Historic District is listed on the National Register. Recently restored, the home brings modern sensibilities with a new roof, electrical, plumbing, gas, water filtration, renovated kitchen and baths, while maintaining its historic details such as restored original windows and doors, antique light fixtures, and beautiful entryway staircase and wood beamed ceilings.
Added to the 3 bed/2.5 bath main home is a 2 bed/2 bath casita and a separate 300-square-foot home office/gym/artist studio — you decide!
Of course, we’ve got our eye on that renovated bath with the amazing soaking tub — throw a couple of tall plants in this sunlit space and we could hang out there for hours.
Location: 2243 N. Alvarado Rd., Phoenix, 85004
Built: 1937
Square feet: 4,310
Bedroom/Bathroom: 5/4.5
Price: $1,599,000
Listed by: Nicolas Capaz, Monte Vista Realty
New Build in the Arcadia Area
For those who like things shiny and new, check out this 2021 home in the ever-popular 85018 ZIP code (completion date: Aug. 30). This home has energy efficiency build in and sports two fireplaces, porcelain flooring throughout, kitchen with huge island that seats eight, great room, formal dining room and office space.
The split floor plan includes a master suite with a sitting room and the large master bath includes a luxurious soaking tub, walk-in shower and more.
Location: 3820 E. Piccadilly Rd., Phoenix, 85018
Built: 2021
Square feet: 3,039
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/3
Price: $1,295,000
Listed by: David Roney, Best Homes Real Estate, LLC
South Phoenix Open Concept with Views
This newer home has been updated with new flooring, light fixtures and more, and offers open concept living with a spacious kitchen, great room/dining room, perfect for gathering. Take the gatherings outdoors on the covered patio and soak in the views from the pool/spa. Or enjoy the view from the spacious master retreat with a private exit and soak your cares away in the master bath with soaking tub and let the party go on without you.
Location: 14216 S. 5th St., Phoenix, 85048
Built: 2000
Square feet: 3,768
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/4
Price: $1,249,999
Listed by: Seema Kode, Local Board Real Estate