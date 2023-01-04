Raiza Schwartz recently associated with the Scottsdale at 101 office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent, bringing more than 12 years of real estate experience to the office.
“I am beyond excited to be affiliated with Coldwell Banker. I have been warmly welcomed by an amazing staff and broker, along with some of the nicest, professional agents,” Schwartz said. “I am excited to excel in my business in 2023 and have a long beautiful career.”
Most recently, she was an agent with a small luxury boutique brokerage. Schwartz holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and art studio with a minor in psychology and magna cum laude honors from Loras College. Passionate about helping others, she also supports the Phoenix Women’s Rescue Mission and Phoenix Food Pantry.
Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.
For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.