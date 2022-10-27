Keystone Homes, headquartered in Scottsdale, developer of The Havenly Fountain Hills, a new for-lease single-family home gated community, is excited to announce the installation of a new public arts piece at the northwest corner of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains.
This public art, by artist Craig Randich was commissioned by Keystone Homes/The Havenly Fountain Hills in partnership with the Town of Fountain Hills to provide not only a point of interest but also a nice spot to stop for a photo-opp, a great meet-up location or a nice spot to rest and enjoy some shade along the path to the downtown area. This latest public art addition proudly joins the 150-plus public art pieces in Fountain Hills, the state’s largest public art collection.
Landscaping surrounding the public art sculpture includes walking paths around the sculpture. Dedication of this public art piece will occur this fall.
Final phases of construction for The Havenly Fountain Hills brings pre-lease opportunities for fall move-ins now.
More information about The Havenly Fountain Hills can be found at HavenlyFountainHills.com; information on future locations can be found at HavenlyCommunities.com.
