While modern updates are important in homes of a certain age, we love it when owners not only appreciate historic details but make efforts to retain the original flair of Phoenix homes when remodeling.
Here are three examples of homes that have plenty of original personality, including rose-hued bathrooms in pinks and purples, but are ready for modern life. |CST
Downtown Mid-Century Apartment Living
This adorable Phoenix 1950s apartment home complex has this equally adorable unit available. We love how the owners have maintained many historic elements, including the amazing pink and green bathroom tile, while presenting a thoroughly modern living space. The grass- and tree-filled complex feels like a cool oasis in the city, and two saltwater swimming pools prove it's no mirage.
Location: 140 E. Coronado Rd., #18, Phoenix, 85004
Built: 1957
Square feet: 1,804
Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/1.5
Price: $379,960
Listed by: Ronald Moore, Rimrock Partners
North Central Ranch on Close to an Acre
This North Central Phoenix property features two master bedrooms with en suites, Jack & Jill bedrooms sharing a full bath and a bonus bedroom adjoined to the laundry room.
We love the den (with hidden wet bar) for its Mid-Century aesthetic, as well as the pretty pink tub in the bathroom and cute kitchen. There’s also and Arizona room, which leads to the expansive backyard with a half-court basketball court, a diving pool and fully powered cabana.
Location: 7105 N. Wilder Rd., Phoenix, 85021
Built: 1951
Square feet: 4,735
Bedroom/Bathroom: 5/4.5
Price: $2,050,000
Listed by: Andrew Starkman, Long Realty The FOX Group
1920s Downtown Spanish Revival
Leaving the 50s behind and going back in time to 1925, this Spanish Revival in the FQ Story Neighborhood Historic District has maintained its charm over the years. From the pink/purple and black tile, a speakeasy door, sconces and floors that are all original, to the arched closet doors and doorways, the barrel ceilings, lath and plaster walls and gas fireplace — not to mention a pristine garage that opens to the back yard (we say party space) — there is a lot of historic charm. We think the updated kitchen is a bit out of place in this wonderful home, but that could be remedied (perhaps with different cabinetry) to bring back a 20s aesthetic — and the grassy backyard with a pool will help you relax while pondering your next move.
Location: 1306 W. Lynwood St., Phoenix, 85007
Built: 1925
Square feet: 1,410
Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/2
Price: $540,000
Listed by: Alison Hamlet, AZArchitecture/Jarson & Jarson
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
