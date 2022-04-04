Long-standing luxury real estate brokerage, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s, sold and represented the most expensive, unsplit single-family land lot in Paradise Valley’s history this spring. The parcel located at 5711 N. Yucca Road, 10 closed March 25 for a record-breaking $9.4 million.
Agents Zoja Pedenko and Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s represented the seller and spearheaded the transaction of the sprawling parcel of land which covers almost 5 acres.
Aazami says the buyer, who has not been named, plans to spend in the vicinity of $30 million to develop the land and turn it into their own dream property.
“This lot is one of the last, larger undeveloped pieces of land in the Town of Paradise Valley and we knew it was going to command a record-breaking price. This is one of those rare opportunities and we are more than pleased to have found the buyer who will now take the property to a whole new level,” says Aazami.
