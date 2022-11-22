With five years of real estate experience, Oscar Rodriguez has associated with the Scottsdale at 101 office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent.
“I went into the real estate business to help find homes for people from around the world who had moved to New York City, and it was rewarding to see the joy when people found a home they loved,” Rodriguez said. “I am now looking forward to helping people in Arizona find their new homes. I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because it has a solid history of over 100 years and is a top five international realty company.”
Most recently, he was part of the leasing consultant team at Mark-Taylor’s San Pedregal and Halsten properties. Before that, he was a salesperson for MDRN Residential (now Living New York). While living in Germany, he obtained his bachelor's degree in sports sciences but worked in several international technology companies all over the world. He is multilingual and able to speak Spanish, Portuguese, German and English.
Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.
For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.