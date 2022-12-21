Optima McDowell Mountain Village, a $1 billion north Scottsdale mixed-use development recently approved by the city, combines luxury living and environmentalism with state-of-the-art resort-style amenities and the nation’s largest private rainwater harvesting site.
Award-winning real estate development firm, Optima, is moving forward with its plans for the sustainable mixed-use community and plans to break ground in spring/summer 2023.
The 22-acre site, located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 Freeway, is comprised of six concrete-framed, eight-story buildings that will include 1,330 luxury residences and 36,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. The development will be a mix of condominiums and apartments.
Environmentally Friendly Living
Optima McDowell Mountain Village will create an environmentally friendly residential neighborhood in the burgeoning area of North Scottsdale with a state-of-the-art, all-inclusive, health-based, amenity-rich community.
Most notably from a sustainability perspective, it will be the largest private rainwater harvesting site in the U.S. The residences within the community are expected to use half as much water as the average Scottsdale multi-family residence and a quarter as much water as the average Scottsdale single-family home.
In addition, Optima is also providing the City of Scottsdale with 2,750 acre-feet of water that will be deposited into the Scottsdale water system.
“Architecturally, this project will be unique with over 75% open space with six buildings surrounding a central sheltered courtyard comprised of a combination of xeriscape, drip irrigation and artificial turf,” said David Hovey Jr., AIA, Optima’s president and COO.
"This will be our most sustainable project to-date and will include the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the United States, as well as the next evolution of our vertical landscaping system and active roof decks.”
The community will be the first project in Arizona to be built under both the new International Energy Conservation Code and International Green Construction Code. A few highlights of the sustainable features include 75% open space that will be a combination of artificial turf, xeriscape landscaping and native plants, high-performance mechanical systems, solar panels, 100% underground parking to mitigate the heat-island effect and Optima’s signature vertical landscape system.
The vertical landscaping system, with its self-containing irrigation and drainage, enables a palette of vibrantly colored plants at the edge of each floor to grow both up and over the edge of the building. The integration of enhancements to the vertical landscape and architectural shading systems protects homes from the sun and creates additional privacy, while filtering the air and lowering ambient temperature.
Luxury Living
The kind of sophisticated architectural detail that characterizes Optima’s Arizona projects will be reprised at Optima McDowell Mountain Village, and represents the next evolution of Optima’s architecture and construction. Designed by internationally-recognized architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, the six buildings, with undulating landscaped facades, echo the shapes of the McDowell Mountains.
The eight-story buildings are designed to have complex elevations that create depth, shadow and texture that enlivens each face of every building. To add to that effect, native plants will trail down the outdoor terraces at each residence and cascade down the building. The buildings have been designed to emulate the colors of the desert with bronze glass, railings and planters.
Each of the six buildings will contain its own resort-style amenity offering which will include a rooftop deck with a 50-meter Olympic-length swimming pool; a sauna, spa and cold plunge; a running track that will follow the perimeter of the roof; outdoor fireplaces; lounge seating; outdoor kitchens with barbecues and dining spaces and sheltering arbors covered with vines.
Every rooftop will offer spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains to the east, vibrant sunsets to the west, Pinnacle Peak to the north and Camelback Mountain to the south.
The ground-floor level of each building will be similarly outfitted with spacious, well-appointed lobbies; a fitness center and yoga studio that look out over the lushly landscaped courtyard; a sauna and steam room; a residents’ club with game room and theater; an indoor basketball and pickleball court; an outdoor pickleball arena; a golf simulator; an outdoor putting/chipping area; indoor and outdoor kids’ play spaces; a massage room; a dog park and pet spa; and a business center and conference room.
With views of the majestic McDowell Mountain range as the backdrop, the location is just a five-minute drive to the shopping, dining and entertainment destinations of Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons. Being adjacent to the Loop 101 Freeway, just two minutes from the SR-51 Highway and 10 minutes away from I-17 will allow residents to be just 15 to 25 minutes from Downtown Phoenix, Glendale, Old Town Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
“We are especially excited about the location of Optima McDowell Mountain Village being in north Scottsdale so close to the spectacular McDowell Mountains and the proximity to the Loop 101 Freeway as well as current and future major employers,” Hovey Jr. said.
The development will also feature a bicycle and pedestrian path around the perimeter of the development that will connect to the bicycle and multi-use paths of the City of Scottsdale Bicycle Master Plan.
Registration is now open for both the condominiums and apartments to be among the first to learn about upcoming sales and leasing opportunities. For more information, visit OptimaMcDowellMountainVillage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.