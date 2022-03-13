6880 E. Windstone Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7.5
Price: $3,750,000
Square Feet: 9,576
Sitting in the coveted North Scottsdale Boulders neighborhood, this uniquely-styled home known as the “Desert Dome” is on the market.
Presented by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and sits on a grand 5-acre lot. With 9,576-square-feet, there is no shortage of space. The property includes an attached garage, a heated pool, a spa, guest house, great mountain views, and covered patios––making it the perfect place for gatherings.
The original owner built this masterpiece with an acknowledgement to green living and a desire to bring the outside indoors. The dome structure is infused with natural light and surrounded by mature landscaping. The aluminum panels that make up the dome were constructed by StarNet, famous for its work at Epcot Center.
On the market for $3,750,000, this creative masterpiece was made with a desire to bring the outside in.
Listed by Courtney Woods Olson of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
