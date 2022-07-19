Desiree' Cosby

Desiree' Cosby is a local real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Arizona Properties.

 Desiree' Cosby|Submitted

Well, that's a wrap on the frenzied seller's market in the Phoenix metro area; at least for the short term. 

Desiree' Cosby, a local real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Arizona Properties, said inventory has been rapidly climbing from 4,300 available homes in April to just over 17,000 homes today. 

"Rising interest rates and softening buyer demand is propelling us towards more of a balanced market, which is giving buyers more options," she said.

As the year progresses Cosby anticipates we will continue toward a balanced market. 
 
"Buyers will have more homes to choose from and will be able to take more time when making purchasing decisions," she said. "Sellers will begin to adjust their expectations regarding pricing and time on the market."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you