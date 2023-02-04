Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, Silver Sky Development, is moving forward with plans for its new custom-home enclave, Silver Sky, in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain.
The Silver Sky development, a 17-acre community that will feature 12 custom estate homes, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise Valley Planning Commission and will soon be presented to the town council for final consideration.
“We appreciate the town and neighbors for considering what we genuinely believe will become a treasured landmark in the fabric of this incredible and highly desirable community,” said Gordon Berry of Silver Sky Development.
“Staying true to the integrity of the land was foremost in our minds as we worked diligently to create an iconic destination with our goal of making the special Town of Paradise Valley proud.”
Silver Sky Development has also named its real estate team founding partners at RETSY - Forbes Global Properties: Chris Morrison, Shawna Warner, Babbi Gabel and Kirk Linehan.
“RETSY - Forbes Global Properties is excited to leverage Forbes’ global reach to introduce discerning buyers and real estate enthusiasts to Silver Sky’s innovative collection of showcase homes, as well as assist those who wish to create their own,” Morrison said.
The development area, nestled against Mummy Mountain on Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane, offering views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, was once owned by the legendary Cheney “ranch” family and has sat untouched for more than 85 years.
Berry said the name “Silver Sky” is an ode to the amazing sunsets that can be seen from the mountain.
“Seeing the majestic mountain views and breathtaking sunsets, we can only imagine how Merle Cheney, the original landowner, must have felt on first site,” Berry said. “Bringing this special place to a select few to build their legacy is a promise we do not take lightly.”
If the project is approved by town council, Berry added that it will be built by “the most well-curated collection of hand picked award winning and world class architects, designers and builders of signature residences.”
For more information on Silver Sky, email info@silverskypv.com, call RETSY - Forbes Global Properties at 480-269-0210 or visit silverskypv.com.
