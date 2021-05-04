David Weekley Homes is now selling 31 luxury homes in Storyrock, a gated community in North Scottsdale. The builder’s fully furnished model home, The Javelina, is open daily for tours.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing upscale David Weekley homes to Scottsdale for the first time,” said Mark Weber, division president for David Weekley Homes in Phoenix. “This is an unbelievable location full of natural beauty, and we’ve pulled inspiration from the scenic surroundings to craft these modern desert homes.”
Homes are priced from $1.1 million and range from 3,550 to 4,500 square feet of living space. Homebuyers can choose from five floor plans situated on estate-sized homesites and offering three to four bedrooms, three to four full baths, one half bath and four- to five-car garages. These homes showcase open-concept living spaces and multiple outdoor living areas with mountain views. Buyers can choose from a wide variety of upgrade options, including 90-degree sliding doors, a separated casita suite, additional covered patios, a hobby room and more.
Homeowners in Storyrock have unlimited access to McDowell Sonoran Preserve’s 150-plus miles of desert trails, including Tom’s Thumb trailhead located just outside the community. The community also offers convenience to campgrounds, a playground and multi-use trails in McDowell Mountain Regional Park and is within driving distance to more than a dozen lakes. Residents can enjoy shopping in nearby Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons and downtown Carefree and Cave Creek.
For more information, call 480.516.0407 or visit davidweekleyhomes.com.
