Phoenix area homeowners who may be looking for some remodel inspiration need look no further. If you are lucky enough to have a Ralph Haver home as your canvas, consider us envious. But there is so much in this home that would translate well in many of the mid-century brick homes that are abundant in older Phoenix and Scottsdale neighborhoods.
From the listing: “One-of-a-kind, extensively remodeled Ralph Haver masterpiece! Vaulted, exposed wood ceilings, exposed interior block and brick walls, exposed metal beams, exposed metal air ducts, custom light fixtures and hardware, stained concrete floors in living, kitchen, dining and bedrooms and cork flooring in family room. Custom built-in wood entertainment center and wainscoting. Jaw dropping kitchen showcasing quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a 6 burner NXR Pro gas cooktop and hood, spacious island and breakfast bar. Killer backyard with a large covered patio, BBQ area, diving pool, storage shed, professional landscaping, lighting, rusted metal accents and gorgeous views of Piestewa Peak. Owner did remodel for himself and left no stone unturned!”
Location: 1428 E. Rose Ln., Phoenix, AZ 85014
Built: 1959
Square feet: 2,176
Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/2.5
Price: $850,000
Listed by: Stephen Caniglia, North & Co
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
