Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, recently promoted Lynne Orlowski to director, Interior Architecture & Design in the firm’s Phoenix office, where she will be responsible for leadership and continued growth of the Interiors Studio in the region.
Orlowski has more than 10 years of in-depth design industry experience, including leadership of the Phoenix Interior Architecture & Design Studio, overall design implementation and client management. She has successfully managed a wide variety of interior project types including office, healthcare and industrial.
“Lynne’s keen eye, attention to detail and commitment to the team make her a valuable leader,” said Douglas Gullo, regional director, Ware Malcomb. “Her dedication and design excellence have not only impressed clients, brokers and team members in the region but helped her secure multiple design awards. She exemplifies the Ware Malcomb culture with a collaborative spirit and energetic approach, and we are pleased to promote her to director.”
Orlowski joined Ware Malcomb as a designer in 2015 and moved into project manager and studio manager roles before being promoted to director. Throughout her career, she has built, trained and mentored the Interior Architecture & Design team. Orlowski holds a Bachelor of Science in Design, Interior Design, from Arizona State University as well as a National Council for Interior Design Qualification.
Ware Malcomb’s Interior Architecture & Design Studio creates design solutions to transform interior environments into market relevant, contemporary spaces.
Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full-service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developers and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science and technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects.
Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Private Company” and a “Hot Firm” by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 30 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” and the top 30 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine’s “Top 100 Giants.” For more information, visit and view Ware Malcomb’s website at waremalcomb.com/news/.
