Inc. business magazine recently revealed that 72SOLD is No. 260 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"72SOLD is changing the way America sells homes and it's an honor to have this, recognized by being in the esteemed Top 500 of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America. We are also in the Top 10 fastest-growing real estate firms in the country, and No. 1 in Arizona. We revolutionized the process for selling a home, making it easy, fast and profitable. A recent 200,000 home study showed that our average seller walked away with 12% more than sellers using other methods,” said Greg Hague, founder and CEO of 72SOLD.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the Top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000. The Top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”
Hague added, "Our spectacular growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the need for a drastic overhaul of the cumbersome and costly traditional home-selling process."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.