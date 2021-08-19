If you are looking for some seclusion in the Verde River Valley, this beautiful Camp Verde property just might be for you. The property is over 35 acres and offers an abundance of trees, wildlife and water — it irrigates out of one of the oldest ditches in Camp Verde, the OK ditch.
Listed as “vacant land,” there are existing structures, including a house and garage, as well as electricity and sewer (septic), but the acreage, which includes beautiful, tree-lined meadows and high desert surroundings, is the real draw. Let the daydreaming commence.
Location: 2603 W Middle Verde Rd Unit -, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
Acres (Lot): 35.96
Price: $1,100,000
Listed by: Matt Paterson, Montezuma Realty
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agent/Redfin.com
