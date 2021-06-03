51 W. Windsor Ave., Phoenix, 85003

This adorable home in the Willo Historic District of Phoenix boasts all of the historic touches that lovers of old homes look for.

Homes like these rarely stay on the market for long, and in the current heated housing market, we wager they’ll be pending within days, a week at most. Take a pictorial stroll through these beautiful bygone era homes! |CST

1912 Historic Register Prairie Style Bungalow

501 E. Moreland St. Phoenix, 85004

1 of 27

The Harry M. Fennemore House in the Evans-Churchill neighborhood was built in 1912 and is listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register. This home has been restored and features leaded glass built-ins, crown moldings, wood floors, original fixtures and, purportedly, the first ceiling fan in Phoenix.

We love the basement space (one of two) that has been finished and used as a studio, and the original built-ins mentioned previously. The upstairs master bedroom offers 360-degree views, which include the lush backyard with grass, citrus trees and a heated diving pool.

Location: 501 E. Moreland St. Phoenix, 85004
Built: 1912
Square feet: 2,716
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $1,399,000
Listed by: Alexis Magness, Launch Real Estate

1927 Craftsman Bungalow with Casita

115 W. Palm Ln., Phoenix, 85003

1 of 26

This home is situated in the ever-popular Willo Historic District. While the original charm in the bones of this home has been maintained — the classic tapered pillars of the front porch, beautiful windows, fireplace and adorable kitchen eating nook — the home has been updated with modern touches. Updates include a renovated kitchen, a large master bedroom and bath (that includes a steam shower, “double herbal aroma jet tub” and walk-in closet) and a peaceful backyard with gathering space and a separate casita with a full bath.

Location: 115 W. Palm Ln., Phoenix, 85003
Built: 1927
Square feet: 1,484
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $799,995
Listed by: Jeffrey Aman, DPR Realty LLC

1925 Storybook Cotswald Revival Cottage