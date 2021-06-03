Homes like these rarely stay on the market for long, and in the current heated housing market, we wager they’ll be pending within days, a week at most. Take a pictorial stroll through these beautiful bygone era homes! |CST
1912 Historic Register Prairie Style Bungalow
The Harry M. Fennemore House in the Evans-Churchill neighborhood was built in 1912 and is listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register. This home has been restored and features leaded glass built-ins, crown moldings, wood floors, original fixtures and, purportedly, the first ceiling fan in Phoenix.
We love the basement space (one of two) that has been finished and used as a studio, and the original built-ins mentioned previously. The upstairs master bedroom offers 360-degree views, which include the lush backyard with grass, citrus trees and a heated diving pool.
Location: 501 E. Moreland St. Phoenix, 85004
Built: 1912
Square feet: 2,716
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $1,399,000
Listed by: Alexis Magness, Launch Real Estate
1927 Craftsman Bungalow with Casita
This home is situated in the ever-popular Willo Historic District. While the original charm in the bones of this home has been maintained — the classic tapered pillars of the front porch, beautiful windows, fireplace and adorable kitchen eating nook — the home has been updated with modern touches. Updates include a renovated kitchen, a large master bedroom and bath (that includes a steam shower, “double herbal aroma jet tub” and walk-in closet) and a peaceful backyard with gathering space and a separate casita with a full bath.
Location: 115 W. Palm Ln., Phoenix, 85003
Built: 1927
Square feet: 1,484
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $799,995
Listed by: Jeffrey Aman, DPR Realty LLC