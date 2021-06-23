The hardwood floors, those windows, that ceiling, the enclosed porch, Coronado Historic District — plus a guest house. Need we say more? Nope, just check out the photos.
Location: 842 E. Palm Ln., Phoenix, AZ 85006
Built: 1929
Square feet: 1,277
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $595,000
Listed by: Philippe Tibi, North & Co
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
