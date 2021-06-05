Situated on an irrigated lot in the Green Gables neighborhood of Phoenix, this 1930s brick Tudor style home has been updated while preserving its historic aesthetic.
Located just south of the Biltmore area, the main house offers 1,011 sq. ft., with 2 beds/2 baths, plus a separate second story 726-sq.-ft. modern guest house.
The guest house is complete with its own kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and balcony. Its kitchen features quartz countertops and island with custom black cabinets. The bathroom boasts a floating vanity, penny tile flooring, and subway tile throughout.
Outdoors, enjoy the expansive covered patio and shade from mature trees (pecan, lemon and fig trees).
We are absolutely in love with the stonework on this home, the abundance of fruit and shade trees and the sunlit music room.
Location: 2100 N. 25th St., Phoenix, 85008
Built: 1930
Square feet: 1,737
Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/3
Price: $469,000
Listed by: Zack Lindsay, HomeSmart
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
