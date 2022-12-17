Construction activity is bustling at the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road as the much-anticipated debut luxury hotel from Sam Fox reaches a major milestone ahead of its late 2023 opening.
The Global Ambassador has officially topped off construction with the rooftop’s steel structure put into place, which fully encloses the five-story building. Plus, crews have started vertical construction on the first-level event pavilion and excavation is now complete on the pool.
In the coming weeks, passersby will notice exterior finishes being installed, including brickwork, plus windows and doors being placed. The luxurious interior finishes such as custom millwork, handmade tiles, ornate wall coverings and more have now begun under the direction of the interior design team at Testani Design Troupe.
“This is the moment where the soul of The Global Ambassador begins to take shape and the community will see firsthand how detailed, curated and special this place will soon become,” said Brian Frakes, Fox’s co-developer of the hotel and president of Common Bond Development Group. “The concepting, designing and planning is now in full execution mode with these elements coming together before we welcome travelers from all over the world next year.”
As the physical building rapidly progresses, so does the experiential. With key leaders coming on board, including managing director and general manager Geoff Gray, the hotel continues to hire for leadership roles to help bring The Global Ambassador to life.
The Global Ambassador will combine a refined and elevated hospitality experience that is locally connected yet created through a global lens. Every detail of the well-appointed hotel has been meticulously poured over, studied and designed by Fox himself. The hotel is oriented around its plaza courtyard with a sprawling lawn accented with lush, verdant landscaping and inviting seating that encourages guests to relax and unwind.
As a dynamic restaurateur, Fox’s stellar lineup of inventive culinary offerings will define The Global Ambassador with five original dining experiences that are overflowing with vibrant flavors and eloquent diversity.
Nestled in the heart of The Global Ambassador is the hotel’s signature restaurant, a Parisian bistro and brasserie. With a bustling pedestrian energy, the bistro will delight guests with artisan coffee and exquisite pastries by day and curated wine and charcuterie pairings by night. The feeling of familiarity will transport guests to the brasserie where they will experience handwritten daily specials accompanied by classic French fare. The poolside restaurant will highlight Mexican and Peruvian dishes while the private Members Club will bring sophistication and style to a members-only grill built around a centerpiece bar.
The capstone of The Global Ambassador, overlooking the iconic Camelback Mountain, will be a rooftop restaurant and lounge boasting inventive cocktails and shareable plates inspired by the many flavors of the Mediterranean region. It is sure to be the most idyllic spot to mark a day well spent with panoramic views of the surrounding Arizona landscape.
The world-class amenity offering includes a wellness center complete with an expansive fitness level and ultra-luxe spa where health, beauty and fitness experts will curate treatments and practices designed to put the mind and body in perfect balance. In addition, a private members club will take exclusivity to the next level, which will be the first of its kind in Arizona.
For more about The Global Ambassador, visit GlobalAmbassadorHotel.com.
Restaurant innovator Sam Fox created Author & Edit as he embarks on a journey to design, develop and operate memorable hospitality experiences. The properties are authored with an extraordinary vision and meticulously edited to create offerings that are not only seen, but felt.
What sets the company apart is not just in material, but in the culinary expertise, passion for local authenticity and subtle nuances that make up its collective story. Each Author & Edit property is an original; created through a global lens and connected to the diverse communities, cities and neighborhoods in which they reside.
The company’s collection includes The Global Ambassador, an iconic hotel in the heart of Arcadia, where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley converge, as well as the remarkable The Twelve Thirty Club at 5th and Broadway in Nashville.
